New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): In a hard-fought Qualifier 1 clash of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, the Saint Lucia Kings' campaign took a hit as they were defeated by the Guyana Amazon Warriors by 14 runs at the Providence Stadium. Despite a spirited bowling effort, the Kings' batting lineup faltered under pressure, costing them a direct ticket to the final, as per a release from Saint Lucia Kings.

The Kings won the toss and elected to field, a decision that initially paid off as their bowlers delivered a disciplined performance to restrict the Warriors to a competitive total of 157. Spinner Gudakesh Motie was the standout performer for the Kings' opponents, earning the Player of the Match award for his crucial three-wicket haul.

Chasing 158 for victory, the Kings' top order collapsed, leaving them in a precarious position at 48/7. A valiant lower-order resistance, led by Khary Pierre, offered a glimmer of hope, but it wasn't enough to lead the Kings to the finals.

Saint Lucia Kings will now have a second chance to reach the final when they face off against the Trinbago Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 on September 20.

The Kings were the table toppers before the play-offs stage with 12 points, winning five games, and losing three.

Brief scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 157 in 19.5 overs (Ben McDermott 34, Shai Hope 32; Tabraiz Shamsi 3/33) vs St Lucia Kings 143 in 19.1 overs (Khary Pierre 50, Tymal Mills 30; Gudakesh Motie 4/30). (ANI)

