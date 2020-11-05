Lausanne, Nov 5 (AP) Alberto Salazar's appeal against a four-year ban in a doping case was postponed Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it has moved next week's scheduled hearing for Salazar and endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown to a new slot from March 3-12.

Also Read | How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Indian Premier League Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

The court's plans to hold in-person hearings have been affected by tighter travel restrictions during a renewed wave of COVID-19 infections.

Salazar and Brown were banned by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in October 2019 while the coach attended the track world championships in Qatar.

Also Read | Erling Haaland's Awkward Reaction After Being Asked About Sleeping Alone Goes Viral, Fans Call The Question a Weird One (Watch Video).

USADA acted after a six-year investigation into Salazar's Nike Oregon Project training group led to charges including possessing and trafficking testosterone.

Salazar denied wrongdoing and said last year "the Oregon Project has never and will never permit doping."

No runner linked to Salazar's group, including four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, was directly implicated in doping by investigators. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)