Chennai, Apr 13 Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings here. Over rate is proving to be an issue in the IPL again with a lot of games stretching past the four-hour mark. Jos Buttler Becomes Third Quickest Batter to Score 3,000 IPL Runs, Achieves Feat During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," read an IPL media advisory. Rajasthan had pulled off a last-ball win over CSK on Tuesday with Sandeep Sharma bowling a brilliant 20th over to deny M S Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. It was Rajasthan's third win in four games while CSK suffered their second loss of the season.

