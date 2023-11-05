Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 5 (ANI): A momentous occasion took place on Sunday as cricketing legend Sanath Jayasuriya inaugurated Rajagiri Hospital's cutting-edge robotic surgery center in Aluva.

The ceremony featured a unique twist as Jayasuriya kicked off the event by facing a ball, bowled by Jovito, a remarkable four-year-old from Keezhmadu, on a mini cricket ground specially set up at Rajagiri Hospital on the occasion.

In an exciting cricket match, robotic surgeons from Rajagiri Hospital participated as fielders, adding a unique dimension to the inauguration. Dr. Vineet Binu was standing beside him to support the young and talented Jovito who had undergone his first pediatric robotic surgery at Rajagiri Hospital.

The event was also attended by including Fr. Johnson Vazhappilly CMI, Executive Director and CEO Rajagiri Hospital, Dr. Gigy Kuruttukulam, Medical Director, Rajagiri Hospital Dr. Sunny P Orathel, Medical Superintendent, Rajagiri Hospital and the Robotic Surgery Team.

Jovito's journey to this moment was one of resilience and hope. He had to undergo a pyeloplasty, a procedure to clear a blockage in the ureter that connects the kidney to the bladder. Jovitos condition was such that if not addressed correctly, could have an impact on kidney function significantly. The decision to opt for robotic surgery was made, considering the child's age and the potential for a faster recovery. Remarkably, Jovito was able to leave the hospital just one day after the surgery.

Dr. Vineet Binu, pediatric surgeon, said that the possibility of robotic surgery was sought to accurately see the obstruction in the urinary tract, remove it and reattach it to the kidney with precision. Jovito underwent pyeloplasty at a private hospital in Ernakulam due to urinary obstruction when he was 45 days old. Repeated urethral obstruction is the reason for redo pyeloplasty. Although robotic redo pyeloplasty is common in foreign countries, this is the first time in Kerala that a redo pyeloplasty is done using robotic technology, Rajagiri Medical Director Dr. Gigy Kurutukulam said.

Fr. Johnson Vazhappilly CMI, Executive Director, and CEO of Rajagiri Hospital reiterated the institution's commitment to making robotic surgery accessible to individuals of all socio-economic backgrounds, emphasizing the hospital's mission to serve the community.

The Rajagiri Robotic Surgery Center proudly features the latest DaVinci XI Series Robotic Assisted Surgery technology, making strides in the healthcare sector and scientific advancements. The surgeries are led by expert doctors with specialized training and extensive experience in robotic technology, covering various departments such as urology, gastroenterology, pediatric surgery, oncology, gynaecology and general surgery.

A notable advantage of this technology is its application in liver transplantation, where donor surgery can be performed through small incisions, promoting quicker post-operative recovery.

The establishment of the Robotic Surgery Center is expected to further accelerate Rajagiri Hospital's growth, solidifying its position as a center of excellence in the healthcare sector, both domestically and internationally. Today's event marks a significant milestone in the healthcare landscape of Kochi, reinforcing Rajagiri Hospital's commitment to enhancing patient care and surgical techniques. (ANI)

