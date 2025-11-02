The Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) 2025 commenced on October 25, Saturday and promised some exciting cricketing actions for fans in Jammu and Kashmir. The IHPL gave Jammu and Kashmir their biggest T20 franchise cricket league and at the same time it opened up opportunities for locals to work in cricket along with it. Eight teams participated in the competition and the aim of the IHPL was to provide platform to the local players who could play and gain experience alongside other Indian and International stars. The matches were being played at the at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar and the overseas roster featured names like Thisara Perera, Gurkirat Singh Mann, Iqbal Abdulla, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Gayle, Priyank Panchal, Richard Levi, Rishi Dhawan, Faiz Fazal, Imran Tahir, Peter Trego and others. Rohan Jaitley, Mithun Manhas Meet Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah To Boost Cricket Infrastructure (See Post).

After the league commenced and a few matches were played, it was officially suspended following serious concerns over mismanagement, financial irregularities, and its lack of recognition from the BCCI. Reports suggest that organisers failed to meet several regulatory and administrative requirements, leading to growing backlash from players, sponsors, and stakeholders. The players refused to take the field for the games in November 1 due to the growing mismanagement and it led to the IHPL being suspended. The grand promises made by the organisers during the initial press conference, were not kept as the league struggled with credibility, logistics, and transparency. Journalist Allegedly Stopped at Sher-I-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Gates and Not Allowed to Cover Jammu and Kashmir vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

According to sources, nearly 70 players of IHPL, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir, had to remain confined within a luxury hotel in Srinagar for the past two days after the organizers failed to clear dues owed to both the players and the hotel management. Things kept getting worse before the players and the management meeting on November 1 resolved the situation temporarily. The local players were allowed to leave following assurances from the tournament organizers regarding pending payments. Despite all of it, the IHPL continues to loom under uncertainty of continuation after it got suspended.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

