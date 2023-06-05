Oregon [USA], June 5 (ANI): Indian athlete Sanjivani Jadhav came second in the women's 10,000-metre event on Saturday at the Portland Track Festival 2023 competition in Oregon, USA, reported Olympics.com on Monday.

At the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver competition, Sanjivani Jadhav, 26, set a personal best time in the six-woman field with a time of 32:46.88 seconds.

In front of the Indian, Weynshet Ansa of Ethiopia won the race with a timing of 32:40.03s. Stephanie Sherman of the USA finished third with a time of 34:04.22s.

At the Oregon meet, Sanjivani Jadhav, who finished third in the 2017 Asian Championships, had a sub-33 timing for the first time. At the 2022 Federation Cup in Thenhipalam, Kerala, she ran 33:13.07, which was her previous best time.

At the Portland athletics meet, Sanjivani Jadhav competed in the women's 5000-meter race and placed 12th with a time of 15:45.13.

Ajay Kumar Saroj, one of the other Indians competing, placed fourth overall in the men's 1,500 run on Sunday with a time of 3:39.19, while Jinson Johnson finished tenth with a time of 3:40.99. Jinson Johnson, 32, won heat 2 with a time of 3:35.20s. Rahul from India won heat 3 with a timing of 3:42.40 and placed 15th overall in the same competition.

The 11th place finisher in the men's 3000m steeplechase was Shankar Lal Swami (8:45.48).

Lili Das placed 12th overall in the women's 1500-meter event with a time of 4:14.16. On Sunday, the two-day Portland meet came to an end. (ANI)

