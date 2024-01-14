New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The final round of the National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy will begin on February 21 in Itanagar and all the matches will be played at Golden Jubilee stadiu, the AIFF announced on Sunday.

Hosts Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Meghalaya have earned direct entries in the 12-team tournament which will conclude on March 9.

The other teams in the fray are Goa, Delhi, Manipur, Assam, Services, Maharashtra, Kerala, Mizoram and Railways.

Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Goa, Assam, Services and Kerala have been clubbed in Group A.

The Group B consists of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Manipur, Mizoram and Railways.

