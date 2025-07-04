Zurich, Jul 4 (AP) England's bid to retain its Women's European Championship title has been boosted by one of its star players nearing a return to full fitness.

Lauren James, who was a major doubt ahead of Sarina Wiegman's squad selection, played her first match since April when she came on as a 63rd minute substitute in Sunday's pre-tournament friendly — a 7-0 thrashing of Jamaica.

Also Read | Highest Test Scores In An Innings: From Brian Lara To David Warner, A Look at Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in History of Longest Format of Cricket.

And Wiegman said James could even start when the Lionesses kick off their title defense against France on Saturday in Zurich.

“Well, I'm not going to give you the lineup, but she played 30 minutes last week so she can play more than that,” Wiegman said with a smile on Friday. “I think that's saying enough.”

Also Read | Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner's Close Friend and Manager, Dies at 29 in Tragic ATV Accident Near Malibu Home.

Indeed, against Jamaica, James showed little sign of the hamstring injury that had kept her out since the start of April as she provided a sumptuous assist for Alessia Russo just eight minutes after coming on.

“She's in a good place,” Wiegman said. “She's ready to get more minutes tomorrow.”

The defending champion, which also finished runner-up to Spain in the 2023 World Cup, is one of the favorites at Euro 2025 but England faces more difficulties in Switzerland than it did three years ago on home soil.

There has been upheaval in the squad in the buildup and this time around the Lionesses won't have the backing of a fervent home crowd.

“It's new territory,” England captain Leah Williamson said. “We're not necessarily looking at it as a defense, but a new challenge and a new opportunity to do something new. We take any challenge that comes our way.”

England also faces Wiegman's home nation, the Netherlands, in Group D as well as tournament debutant — and neighbor — Wales. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)