Saarbrucken (Germany), Nov 2 (PTI) Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Chinese Taipei's Lee Yang and Lu Chen to progress to the men's doubles second round of the Hylo Open Super 300 tournament here on Wednesday.

The third seeded Indians, who won the French Open Super 750 title last week for their biggest win on the world tour, overcame a game deficit to beat Yang and Chen 19-21 21-19 21-16 in their first-ever meeting.

Also Read | PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket Match in Sydney.

The world number eight pairing next face England's Rory Eastron and Zach Russ.

Also Read | IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Dazzles, KL Rahul Returns To Form As India Beat Bangladesh in Adelaide Thriller.

Satwik and Chirag is having a dream run this year. They won the Indian Open, Commonwealth Games gold, Thomas Cup crown and an unprecedented bronze at the World Championships in August.

In other Indian results, H S Prannoy and men's doubles pair of M R Arjun-Dhruv Kapila gave walkovers to their respective rivals in their first-round matches.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal made another first round exit, losing 15-21 8-21 to Thailand's fourth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women's singles event.

However, Malvika Bansod fought her way into the second round of the women's singles with a hard-fought 20-22 21-12 21-6 win over Spain's Clara Aazurmendi.

Bansod will next play Scotland's seventh seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)