New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Former champions Saurashtra and Uttar Pradesh advanced to the knock-out stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy from group A here on Wednesday.

Four teams ended with 20 points each at the end of the group stage matches. However, Saurashtra (1.737) and Uttar Pradesh (0.604) qualified for knock-outs based on superior net run rate than Hyderabad (0.513) and Chandigarh (-0.031).

Akshdeep Nath and Saurabh Kumar scored fifties to help Uttar Pradesh notch a two-wicket win over Saurashtra.

While Akshdeep scored and unbeaten 89 off 109 balls Saurabh plundered 63 runs off 65 deliveries to chase down UP's 218 for 9 with 14 balls to spare.

In another match, Hyderabad thrashed Chandigarh by 110 runs.

Invited to bat, Hyderabad piled on 306 for 5, thanks to fifties by skipper Tanma Agarwal (52) and Rohit Rayudu (68), Bhavesh Seth (71) and Rahul Buddhi (57 not out).

Anikethreddy (3/21) and Mehrdtra Shashank (3/34) then picked up three wickets each to bundle out Chandigarh for 196.

Gujarat hammered defending champions Himachal Pradesh by eight wickets while Tripura inflicted a 240-run defeat on Manipur in the other games.

Opener Bikramkumar Das (123) scored a hundred for Tripura after being asked to bat while Sudip Chatterjee (53) and Deepak Khatri (58) scored fifties.

Chasing 346, Manipur never got the momentum going as they lost wickets quickly. Medium pacer Manisankar Murasingh (5/22) blew apart the Manipur top order.

Brief Scores:

Saurashtra:218 for 9 in 50 overs (Samarth Vyas 42; Shivam Mavi 2/17)

Uttar Pradesh: 219 for 8 in 47.4 overs (Akshdeep Nath 89; Parth Bhut 3/64)

Himachal Pradesh: 265 all out in 49.2 overs (Akash Vashisht 92, Mayank Dagar 92; Chitan Gaja 5/42)

Gujarat 270 for 2 on 47.3 overs (Kathan Patel 80, Priyank Panchal 78; Akash Vasisht 2/52)

Tripura: 346 for 6 in 50 overs (Bikramkumar Das 123; Bikash Singh 4/56)

Manipur: 206 all out in 28 overs (Karnajit Yumnam 25; Manisankar Murasingh 5/22)

Hyderabad: 306 for 5 in 50 overs (Bhavesh Seth 71; Arpit Pannu 2/55)

Chandigarh: 196 all out in 46.3 overs (Gurinder Singh 59; Anikethreddy 3/21)

