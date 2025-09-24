Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Devendra Savant and Kashmira Kudale emerged victorious in the 2nd Maharashtra State Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament, which concluded at SMAAASH, Utopia City, and Mumbai.

The event was organised by the Maharashtra State Tenpin Bowling Association (MTBA) with the support of the Tenpin Bowling Federation (India), as per a release from MTBA.

Also Read | New York City FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

In the men's finals, played in a maximum pinfall over 2 games format, Devendra Savant (166) who trailed Nitin Shah (187) by 21 pins after Game 1.

Showed great composure under pressure to come back strongly in Game 2 with a high score of 213, and Nitin scored 186. Devendra finished with an overall Pinfall of 379 to edge past Nitin Shah (372) by just 7 pins to win the title .

Also Read | Is India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

The knockout rounds produced edge-of-the-seat action. In the men's semi-finals, Nitin Shah got past Srujay Parekh 352-341, while Devendra Savant got the better of Sanket Raut 352 -330 to set up a high-voltage final.

The women's final saw Kashmira Kudale defeat Pari Bathija in a closely contested match. Kashmira registered 160 and 144 (total 304) against Pari's 129 and 154 (total 283) to secure the women's crown.

During the qualifying stages, Srujay Parekh stole the spotlight by setting a new Maharashtra State record, scoring a total pinfall of 1240 pins at an average of 206.67, a block of 6 games. He also finished with the highest average after 12 games - 196.67, underlining his consistency.

Special Awards:Highest Block of 6 Games (Men): Srujay Parekh- 1240 pinfall (New State Record)Highest Block of 6 Games (Women): Pari Bathija- 895 pinfallHighest Average after 12 Games (Men): Srujay Parekh- 196.67. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)