India will take on Bangladesh in their second match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage on Wednesday, September 24. The Men in Blue have been the standout performers in the Asia Cup 2025 so far, remaining unbeaten and will look to extend that good form. Suryakumar Yadav and his men have found the right combination so far in all four matches in the Asia Cup 2025 and a victory against Bangladesh would guarantee the defending champions a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final, with Sri Lanka already out of the equation. Up against India lie a challenge by Bangladesh and it is surely one that they would not take lightly at any cost. India vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 and Who Will Win IND vs BAN T20I?

Litton Das and his men had an inconsistent start to their Asia Cup 2025 campaign. But their victories over Afghanistan and Sri Lanka (in the Super 4 round) reinforced their faith in themselves and now, they will look to continue in the same fashion, although the challenge would be tougher this time around. On paper and on form, India stand as outright favourites to win the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match and most fans would expect the Men in Blue to walk away with full points from this clash. But Bangladesh is a team that have historically pushed the Men in Blue to their limits and stunned them on certain occasions as well. IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya Nears 100 T20I Wickets; Could Become Second Indian Bowler To Reach Landmark.

Is IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

The Asia Cup 2025 has Sony Sports Network as the official broadcast partners and fans in India can watch the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2024 Super 4 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. And IND vs BAN live telecast on Sony Sports Network TV channels will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV. The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live telecast will be available on DD Sports, but for DD free users only. DD Sports earlier announced that they would provide live telecast of all Asia Cup 2025 matches involving India and that is set to continue tonight. For IND vs BAN live streaming online, fans can watch the same on the Sony Liv and FanCode apps and websites, with a subscription and a match/tour pass needed for the same, respectively.

