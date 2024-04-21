Hilton Head Island (USA), Apr 21 (PTI) Starting the week with a 69 that seemed modest for someone in such amazing form, Scottie Scheffler added 65-63 on the next two days to move to a familiar pole position in the RBC Heritage, less than six days after his second Masters win.

Scheffler's third round 8-under 63 took him to 16-under 197 and a one-shot lead over Sepp Straka (67), who got to 15-under after a 15-foot birdie putt on the last hole for a 65.

They will be in the final group with different wind and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Indian-American Sahith Theegala, who is lying tied-4th and three behind Scheffler, summed up the World No. 1 saying, “He was a year ahead of me in school and played with him most of my life. Actually, didn't play in the same group as him much, but just played a lot of tournaments with him.

"I don't actually know if I beat him in any junior or college tournaments. At least I've beaten him in a pro-event before. I've got that. He's been a great player the whole time, and he's been a great dude the whole time, too.

"He doesn't have to go talk to me, for instance, and he's always been super nice. Couldn't be a better World No. 1, I think.”

Two-time major Collin Morikawa made a mistake, coming up short of the 16th green and missing a 10-foot par putt. He had a 68 and was two shots behind Scheffler.

Masters runner-up Ludvig Aberg (66-66-68) was among those three shots back. The others are Theegala (66-67-67) and Patrick Rogers (66-66-68).

The other Indian-American in the field, Akshay Bhatia (71-67-69), shot 4-under in the last four holes of his second round, including an eagle to card 67. He added 69 in Round three and was T-33.

