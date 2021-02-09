Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the first cricket Test between India and England here on Tuesday.

England 1st innings: 578

India 1st Innings: 337

England 2nd Innings: 178

India 2nd innings: (Overnight 39/1)

Rohit Sharma

b J Leach

12

Shubman Gill

b J Anderson 50

Cheteshwar Pujara

c Stokes b J Leach

15

Virat Kohli b B Stokes 72

Ajinkya Rahane b J Anderson 0

Rishabh Pant c Root b J Anderson 11

Washington Sundar c Buttler b D Bess 0

R Ashwin c Buttler b J Leach 9

Shahbaz Nadeem c Burns b J Leach 0

Ishant Sharma not out 5

Jasprit Bumrah c Buttler b J Archer 4

Extras (B-8, LB-5, NB-1) 14

Total: (all out in 58.1 overs) 192

Fall of Wickets: 1-25, 2-58, 3-92, 4-92, 5-110, 6-117, 7-171, 8-179, 9-179

Bowling: Jofra Archer 9.1-4-23-1, Jack Leach 26-4-76-4, James Anderson 11-4-17-3, Dominic Bess 8-0-50-1, Ben Stokes 4-1-13-1.

