Paarl, Jan 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between South Africa and India here on Wednesday.

South Africa Innings:

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Feature in Manchester United Starting XI Against Brentford in EPL 2021-22 Match? Click Here to Know The Deets!.

Quinton de Kock

b Ashwin

Also Read | MS Dhoni Adds Vintage Land Rover Series 3 Station Wagon To His Impressive Car Collection, Buys Vehicle in Online Auction; See Pics.

27

Janneman Malan

c Pant b Bumrah

6

Temba Bavuma

c Rahul b Bumrah

110

Aiden Markram

run out (Venkatesh Iyer) 4

Rassie van der Dussen

not out

129

David Miller

not out

2

Extras: (LB-6, W-9, NB-3)

18

Total: (For 4 wkts, 50 Overs)

296

Fall of Wickets: 19-1, 58-2, 68-3, 272-4

Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 10-0-48-2, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-0-64-0, Shardul Thakur 10-1-72-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-0-53-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-53-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)