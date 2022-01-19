Paarl, Jan 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between South Africa and India here on Wednesday.
South Africa Innings:
Quinton de Kock
b Ashwin
27
Janneman Malan
c Pant b Bumrah
6
Temba Bavuma
c Rahul b Bumrah
110
Aiden Markram
run out (Venkatesh Iyer) 4
Rassie van der Dussen
not out
129
David Miller
not out
2
Extras: (LB-6, W-9, NB-3)
18
Total: (For 4 wkts, 50 Overs)
296
Fall of Wickets: 19-1, 58-2, 68-3, 272-4
Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 10-0-48-2, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-0-64-0, Shardul Thakur 10-1-72-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-0-53-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-53-0. (MORE) PTI
