Manchester United is all set to take on Brentford in the EPL 2021-22 match. The match will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium and will have a start time of 01.30 am IST. All eyes will be on Cristiano Raondlo was seen sweating it out with the team ahead of the fixture. Ronaldo had missed a couple of games for Manchester United. One of them was an FA Cup 2021-22 fixture against Aston Villa and the EPL 2021-22 match against the same opponent. Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic & Amad Diallo Joke About Cristiano Ronaldo's Winning Post Ahead of EPL 2021-22 Match Against Brentford (Check Posts)

He had missed a couple of games for Man United owing to a hip injury. Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick had revealed that CR7's injury was not that grave and he will be fine. So now as per the reports online he will be available for the starting XI and will be a part of the match. "Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday, so I suppose they will also be training today," Rangnick explained. The German was hopeful that CR7 will be available for the game against Brentford.

Anthony Martial who had last played for Manchester United against Arsenal in December 2021 was also spotted at the training session. Martial was in the news for his Instagram post that rubbished the claims of Ralf Rangnik that the player did want to be included in the team. But now the matter seems to have been sorted after the manager had a word with him.

Brentford Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Fernandez; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Rasmussen, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Canos; Toney, Mbeumo

Manchester United Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): de Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

