Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20I between India and the West Indies here on Wednesday.

West Indies Innings:

Also Read | Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

Brandon King

c Suryakumar Yadav b Bhuvneshwar 4

Also Read | PSL 2022 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 7 Match in IST.

Kyle Mayers

lbw b Chahal

31

Nicholas Pooran

c Kohli b Harshal Patel

61

Roston Chase

lbw b Ravi Bishnoi

4

Rovman Powell

c Venkatesh Iyer b Ravi Bishnoi

2

Akeal Hosein

c and b D Chahar

10

Kieron Pollard not out

24

Odean Smith

c Rohit b Harshal Patel

4

Extras: (LB-6, W- 11)

17

Total: (7 wkts, 20 Overs)

157

Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 51-2, 72-3, 74-4, 90-5, 135-6, 157-7.

Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-31-1, Deepak Chahar 3-0-28-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-37-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-34-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-17-2, Venkatesh Iyer 1-0-4-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)