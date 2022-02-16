Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20I between India and the West Indies here on Wednesday.
West Indies Innings:
Brandon King
c Suryakumar Yadav b Bhuvneshwar 4
Kyle Mayers
lbw b Chahal
31
Nicholas Pooran
c Kohli b Harshal Patel
61
Roston Chase
lbw b Ravi Bishnoi
4
Rovman Powell
c Venkatesh Iyer b Ravi Bishnoi
2
Akeal Hosein
c and b D Chahar
10
Kieron Pollard not out
24
Odean Smith
c Rohit b Harshal Patel
4
Extras: (LB-6, W- 11)
17
Total: (7 wkts, 20 Overs)
157
Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 51-2, 72-3, 74-4, 90-5, 135-6, 157-7.
Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-31-1, Deepak Chahar 3-0-28-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-37-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-34-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-17-2, Venkatesh Iyer 1-0-4-0. (MORE) PTI
