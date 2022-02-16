Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers face off against each other in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on February 26, 2022 (Wednesday) at 08:30 PM IST as both teams look to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are in contention for playoff qualification but recent slump in form has seen them fall behind that race. The former champions have lost three of their last five games and need to be perfect from here on. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the team standings and are winless in their last five games, a run they will be hoping to end.

Where To Watch Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, live online streaming.

