Harare, Aug 20 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club here on Saturday.

Zimbabwe

Takudzwanashe Kaitano c Samson b Siraj 7

Innocent Kaia c Samson b Thakur 16

Wesley Madhevere c Samson b Prasidh 2

Regis Chakabva c Shubman Gill b Thakur 2

Sikandar Razac Ishan Kishan b Kuldeep Yadav 16

Sean Williams c Dhawan b Deepak Hooda 42

Ryan Burl not out 39

Luke Jongwe b Thakur 6

Brad Evans b Axar 9

Victor Nyauchirun out (Siraj/Samson) 0

Tanaka Chivanga run out (Kuldeep/Prasidh) 4

Extras: (LB-4, W-14) 18

Total: (All out in 38.1 Overs) 161

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-27, 3-29, 4-31, 5-72, 6-105, 7-129, 8-149, 9-156, 10-161.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 8-2-16-1, Prasidh Krishna 6.1-1-28-1, Shardul Thakur 7-0-38-3, Axar Patel 7-1-22-1, Kuldeep Yadav 8-0-49-1, Deepak Hooda 2-0-6-1. (MORE) PTI

