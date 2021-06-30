Taunton, Jun 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second ODI between Indian women and England women here on Wednesday.
India Women Innings:
Smriti Mandhana
b Kate Cross
22
Shafali Verma
st A Jones b Ecclestone
44
Jemimah Rodrigues
c K Brunt b Kate Cross
8
Mithali Raj
run out (Sophia Dunkley/A Jones)
59
Harmanpreet Kaur
c and b Kate Cross
19
Deepti Sharma
c Sophia Dunkley b Kate Cross
5
Sneh Rana
c H Knight b Kate Cross
5
Taniya Bhatia
c A Jones b Ecclestone
2
Shikha Pandey
c A Jones b N Sciver
2
Jhulan Goswami
not out
19
Poonam Yadav
b Ecclestone
10
Extras: (B-6, LB-5, W-13, NB-1)
26
Total: (10 wkts, 50 Overs)
221
Fall of Wickets: 56-1, 76-2, 77-3, 145-4, 160-5, 168-6, 178-7, 181-8, 192-9, 221-10
Bowler: Katherine Brunt 10-0-55-0, Anya Shrubsole 8-1-31-0, Sophie Ecclestone 10-2-33-3, Kate Cross 10-0-34-5, Natalie Sciver 7-0-27-1, Sarah Glenn 5-0-29-0. (MORE) PTI
