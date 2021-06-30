Taunton, Jun 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second ODI between Indian women and England women here on Wednesday.

India Women Innings:

Smriti Mandhana

b Kate Cross

22

Shafali Verma

st A Jones b Ecclestone

44

Jemimah Rodrigues

c K Brunt b Kate Cross

8

Mithali Raj

run out (Sophia Dunkley/A Jones)

59

Harmanpreet Kaur

c and b Kate Cross

19

Deepti Sharma

c Sophia Dunkley b Kate Cross

5

Sneh Rana

c H Knight b Kate Cross

5

Taniya Bhatia

c A Jones b Ecclestone

2

Shikha Pandey

c A Jones b N Sciver

2

Jhulan Goswami

not out

19

Poonam Yadav

b Ecclestone

10

Extras: (B-6, LB-5, W-13, NB-1)

26

Total: (10 wkts, 50 Overs)

221

Fall of Wickets: 56-1, 76-2, 77-3, 145-4, 160-5, 168-6, 178-7, 181-8, 192-9, 221-10

Bowler: Katherine Brunt 10-0-55-0, Anya Shrubsole 8-1-31-0, Sophie Ecclestone 10-2-33-3, Kate Cross 10-0-34-5, Natalie Sciver 7-0-27-1, Sarah Glenn 5-0-29-0. (MORE) PTI

