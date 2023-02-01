Ahmedabad, Feb 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

India Innings:

Ishan Kishan lbw Bracewell 1

Shubman Gill not out 126

Rahul Tripathi c Ferguson b Sodhi 44

Suryakumar Yadav c Bracewell b Tickner 24

Hardik Pandya c Bracewell b Mitchell 30

Deepak Hooda not out 2

Extras: (B-2, LB-1, W-4) 7

Total: (For Four wickets in 20 overs) 234/4

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-87, 3-125, 4-228

Bowling: Benjamin Lister 4-0-42-0, Michael Bracewell 1-0-8-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-54-0, Blair Tickner 3-0-50-1, Ish Sodhi 3-0-34-1, Mitchell Santner 4-0-37-0, Daryl Mitchell 1-0-6-1. (MORE) PTI

