Indore, Mar 1 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia here on Wednesday.

India 1st Innings:

Rohit Sharma st Carey b Kuhnemann 12

Shubman Gill c Smith b Kuhnemann 21

Cheteshwar Pujara b Lyon 1

Virat Kohli lbw b Murphy 22

Ravindra Jadeja c Kuhnemann b Lyon 4

Shreyas Iyer b Kuhnemann 0

Srikar Bharat lbw b Lyon 17

Axar Patel not out 6

Ravichandran Ashwin not out 1

Extras: 0

Total: (For 7 wickets in 26 overs) 84

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-34, 3-36, 4-44, 5-45, 6-70, 7-82

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 5-0-21-0, Cameron Green 2-0-14-0, Matthew Kuhnemann 6-0-14-3, Nathan Lyon 8-2-23-3, Todd Murphy 5-1-12-1.

