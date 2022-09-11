Dubai, Sep 11 (PTI) The scoreboard of Asia Cup final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka innings:

Pathum Nissanka c Babar Azam b Haris Rauf 8

Kusal Mendis b Naseem Shah 0

Dhananjaya de Silva c and b Iftikhar Ahmed 28

Gunathilaka b Haris Rauf 1

Rajapaksa not out 71

Shanaka (c)b Shadab Khan 2

Hasarangac Rizwan b Haris Rauf 36

Karunaratne not out 14

Extras (b 1, lb 7, w 2) 10

Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 170

Fall of wickets: 2-1, 23-2, 36-3, 53-4, 58-5, 116-6

Bowlers: Naseem Shah 4-0-40-1, Haris Rauf 4-0-29-3, Mohammad Hasnain 4-0-41-0, Shadab Khan 4-0-28-1, Iftikhar Ahmed 3-0-21-0, Mohammad Nawaz 1-0-3-0. PTI

