Juventus will be squaring off against Salernitana in Serie A 2022-23 tonight, September 12. The football match will be played at the Juventus stadium. The Old Lady, after suffering their first defeat of the Serie A campaign in midweek will aim together back to winning ways while their opponents arrive in Turin with only three points in the bag. The Bianconeri have not had a good start to the season so far as they have won just two out of their six matches so far, including a 1-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League last week. While Juve have produced some miracles to stay unbeaten in the league, their flaws were visible against PSG last week and the Italian giants would look to pull up their socks and give a strong bite in this fixture. UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Kylian Mbappe Brace Helps PSG Clinch 2-1 Win Against Juventus (Watch Video Highlight)

Weston McKennie and Alex Sandro could start in the playing XI after starting on the bench in Paris while Manuel Locatelli is also expected to return to the midfield. Captain Leonardo Bonucci would lead the defense of Juventus and Angel De Maria and Vlahovic would carry out the attack for the Turin outfit. For Salernitana, they would be going for a defensive 4-5-1 formation against a strong Juventus side who are hungry for goals after UCL defeat. Boulaye Dia is expected to continue his good form, given that the player has become the first player to score three goals in the first five appearances in the club's history.

When is Juventus vs Salernitana, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Juventus vs Salernitana match in Serie A 2022-23 will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin. The game will be held on September 12, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Salernitana, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Salernitana match live on Sports 18 SD/HD channels as Viacom18 are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2022-23 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Salernitana, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The Juventus vs Salernitana will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Salernitana match on the Voot Select app. JioTv will also provide live streaming of the match.

