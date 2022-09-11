Sri Lanka and Pakistan are set to face each other in the final of the Asia Cup 2022, on September 11, Sunday. After weeks of intense competition and some thrilling contests, it has all boiled down to these two teams, who have held their nerve and emerged on top on multiple occasions. While Pakistan have lived up to their expectations as one of the title favourites, the same cannot be said for Sri Lanka, who have surprised and impressed everyone with their performances. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Final 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, PTV Sports and Vasantham TV: Get Free Telecast Details of PAK vs SL Cricket Match With Timing in IST

Led by Dasun Shanaka, the Lankan Lions have been one of the best sides in Asia Cup 2022 and are yet to be defeated after losing their opener to Afghanistan. Interestingly, all of their wins have come while chasing a total and hence, toss might play a big factor in this all-important final. For Pakistan, skipper Babar Azam has not got going in this tournament but Mohammad Rizwan's brilliant form has been one of their biggest positives. Their bowling attack, comprising of exciting pacers like Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf and skillful spinners like Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, would aim to come good once again in this game.

Sri Lanka had come out on top the last time they faced Pakistan, in a dead rubber in the Super 4 stage. Pakistan batters did not fare too well after batting first and led by Pathum Nissanka, Sri Lanka emerged victorious in a very competitive contest. While that win would give Sri Lanka a massive boost, Babar Azam and co would be wary of their opponent's strengths and weaknesses in this encounter to crown the new Asian champions.

