Kanpur, Nov 29 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth and final day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Monday.

India 1st Innings: 345

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, David de Gea & Others React After 1-1 Draw Against Chelsea in EPL 2021-22 (Read Posts).

New Zealand 1st Innings: 296

Also Read | India A Face South Africa A in 2nd Unofficial Test Amid Threat of New COVID-19 Variant 'Omicron'.

India 2nd innings: 234-7 declared

New Zealand 2nd innings: (Overnight 4-1 in 4 overs)

Tom Latham

batting

35

Will Young

lbw b Ashwin

2

William Somerville

batting

36

Extras: (B-4, LB-1, NB-1)

6

Total: (For 1 wicket, 35 overs)

79

Fall of wicket: 3-1

Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 12-2-19-1, Axar Patel 7-3-6-0, Umesh Yadav 6-0-25-0, Ishant Sharma 4-0-13-0, Ravindra Jadeja 6-0-11-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)