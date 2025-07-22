Chester-le-Street, Jul 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third ODI match between India Women's and England Women's here on Tuesday.

India Women's innings:

Pratika Rawal c Jones b Dean 26

Smriti Mandhana c Dunkley b Ecclestone 45

Harleen Deol c Sciver-Brunt b Bell 45

Harmanpreet Kaur c Sciver-Brunt b Smith 102

Jemimah Rodrigues c Jones b Filer 50

Richa Ghosh not out 38

Radha Yadav not out 2

Extras: 10 (lb-1, w-8, nb-1)

Total: 318/5 in 50 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-64, 2-81, 3-162, 4-272, 5-304

Bowling: Lauren Bell 10-0-82-1, Lauren Filer 10-0-64-1, Charlie Dean 10-0-69-1, Sophie Ecclestone 10-2-28-1, Linsey Smith 10-0-74-1. MORE PTI

