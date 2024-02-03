Visakhapatnam, Feb 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings:

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Third-Youngest Indian to Score Double Hundred in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Bairstow b Anderson 209

Rohit Sharma c Pope b Shoaib Bashir 14

Also Read | ILT20 2024: Sharjah Warriors Succumb to Eight-Wicket Loss Against MI Emirates.

Shubman Gill c Foakes b Anderson 34

Shreyas Iyer c Foakes b Hartley 27

Rajat Patidar b Rehan Ahmed 32

Axar Patel c Rehan Ahmed b Shoaib Bashir 27

Srikar Bharat c Shoaib Bashir b Rehan Ahmed 17

Ravichandran Ashwin c Foakes b Anderson 20

Kuldeep Yadav not out 8

Jasprit Bumrah c Root b Rehan Ahmed 6

Mukesh Kumar c Root b Shoaib Bashir 0

Extras: (LB-1, NB-1) 2

Total: (All out in 112 overs) 396

Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-89, 3-179, 4-249, 5-301, 6-330, 7-364, 8-383, 9-395, 10-396

Bowling: James Anderson 25-4-47-3, Joe Root 14-0-71-0, Tom Hartley 18-2-74-1, Shoaib Bashir 38-1-138-3, Rehan Ahmed 17-2-65-3.

England 1st Innings:

Zak Crawley not out 15

Ben Duckett not out 17

Extras: 0

Total: (For no loss in 6 overs) 32

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 2-1-6-0, Mukesh Kumar 2-0-22-0, Kuldeep Yadav 1-0-3-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 1-0-1-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)