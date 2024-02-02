Bloemfontein (South Africa), Feb 2 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of India and Nepal final Group 1 Super Six match of the Under-19 World Cup here on Friday.

India

Also Read | Nigeria vs Angola AFCON 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get NIG vs ANG TV Channel Live Telecast Details of Africa Cup of Nations Quarterfinal Football Match.

Adarsh Singh c Magar b Gulsan Jha 21

Arshin Kulkarni c Magar b Aakash Chand 18

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Unbeaten Century Puts India in Firm Control.

Priyanshu Moliya run out 19

Uday Saharan c Subash Bhandari b Gulsan Jha 100

Sachin Dhas c Deepak Bohara b Gulsan Jha 116

Musheer Khan not out 9

Aravelly Avanish not out 0

Extras (B-5, LB-1, W-8) 14

Total (For Five wickets in 50 overs) 297

Fall of Wickets: 1-26, 2-61, 3-62, 4-277, 5-295

Bowling: Gulsan Jha 10-0-56-3, Durgesh Gupta 9-2-55-0, Dipesh Kandel 10-0-46-0, Aakash Chand 9-0-65-1, Subash Bhandari 10-0-55-0, Dev Khanal 2-0-14-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)