A place in the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations will be up for grabs when Nigeria takes on Angola at the Felix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan. Nigeria defeated Cameroon 2-0 in the Round of 16 and their performance in general in this competition have been very well. With just one defeat in their last ten games, they head into this contest as the favourites but it is more about which side hold the composure in big games such as these. Angola brushed aside Namibia in their Round of 16 encounter, which was a big statement from the side. Having won twice in the group stage as well, the morale of the squad is high. Nigeria versus Angola starts at 10:30 pm IST. South Africa Football Team Does Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Sleep’ Celebration After Match Winning Goal Against Morocco in AFCON 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili will undergo late fitness tests following his injury in the late stages against Cameroon. Victor Osimhen leads the attack for the team with Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon on the wings. Alex Iwobi is utilized in midfield but his main role will be to drive the team forward with his trademark runs. Frank Onyeka will sit back and shield the backline as the holding midfielder.

Angola goalkeeper Neblu received his marching orders against Namibia and will be suspended for the tie. Gelson Dala with four goals and an assist, has been one of the most influential players of the tournament. He will shoulder the bulk of the attacking responsibility for his side but will need the likes of Mabululu to deliver as well in the attacking third. AFCON 2023: Host Ivory Coast Beats Defending Champion Senegal on Penalties To Reach Africa Cup of Nations Quarterfinals.

When is Nigeria vs Angola AFCON 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Nigeria will face Angola in the first quarter-final of the AFCON 2023 on Friday, February 2. The AFCON 2023 match will be played at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast and it starts at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Nigeria vs Angola AFCON 2023 Match?

Unfortunately, the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 will not be available for live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans cannot watch the Nigeria vs Angola AFCON quarterfinal on their TV sets in India as a result. For live streaming details, read below.

How to Watch Nigeria vs Angola AFCON 2023 match Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the AFCON 2023 in India. Fans can hence watch the Nigeria vs Angola AFCON 2023 quarterfinal in India on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. It is a clash between two attacking teams, who are not afraid of exposing themselves in defence. Expect a high-scoring game with Nigeria progressing to the next stage.

