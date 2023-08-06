Providence (Guyana), Aug 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second T20I between India and West Indies here on Sunday.

India:

Ishan Kishan b Romario Shepherd 27

Shubman Gillc Hetmyer b Alzarri Joseph 7

Suryakumar Yadavrun out (K Mayers) 1

Tilak Varmac Obed McCoy b Akeal Hosein 51

Sanju Samsonst Pooran b Akeal Hosein7

Hardik Pandya b Alzarri Joseph24

Axar Patelc Pooran b Romario Shepherd14

Ravi Bishnoi not out8

Arshdeep Singh not out 6

Extra: (LB-1, W-6) 7

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 Overs )152

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-18, 3-60, 4-76,5-114, 6-129, 7-139.

Bowling: Obed McCoy 4-0-25-0, Akeal Hosein 4-0-29-2, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-28-2, Jason Holder 4-0-29-0, Romario Shepherd 3-0-28-2, Kyle Mayers 1-0-12-0. (MORE) PTI

