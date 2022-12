Mirpur, Dec 22 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Thursday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings

Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Ashwin 24

Zakir Hasan c Rahul b Unadkat 15

Mominul Haque not out

65

Shakib Al Hasan c Pujara b Yadav 16

Mushfiqur Rahim c Pant b Unadkat 26

Litton Das c Rahul b Ashwin 25

Mehidy Hasan Miraz not out 4

Extras: (B-3, LB-6) 9

Total: (For 5 wickets in 57 overs) 184

Fall of wickets: 1-39, 2-39, 3-82, 4-130, 5-172

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 9-1-39-0, Umesh Yadav 11-2-17-1, Jaydev Unadkat 12-1-40-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 15-2-52-2, Axar Patel 10-3-27-0.

