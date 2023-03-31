Ahmedabad, Mar 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings here on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings:

Devon Conwayb Shami 1

Ruturaj Gaikwad c Shubman Gill b Alzarri Joseph 92

Moeen Ali c W Saha b Rashid Khan 23

Ben Stokesc W Saha b Rashid Khan 7

Ambati Rayudu b Joshua Little 12

Shivam Dube c Rashid Khan b Shami 19

Ravindra Jadeja c Vijay Shankar b Alzarri Joseph 1

MS Dhoni not out 14

Mitchell Santner not out 1

Extras: (B-1, LB-6,NB-1) 8

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 Overs) 178

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-50, 3-70, 4-121, 5-151, 6-153, 7-163.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-29-2, Hardik Pandya 3-0-28-0, Josh Little 4-0-41-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-26-2, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-33-2, Yash Dayal 1-0-14-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)