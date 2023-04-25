Ahmedabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians here on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans:

Wriddhiman Saha c Ishan Kishan b Tendulkar 4

Shubman Gill c Yadav b Kartikeya 56

Hardik Pandya c Yadav b Chawla 13

Vijay Shankar c David b Chawla 19

David Miller c Yadav b Behrendorff 46

Abhinav Manohar c Behrendorff b Meredith 42

Rahul Tewatia not out 20

Rashid Khan not out 2

Extras: (W-5)

5

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 207

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-50, 3-91, 4-101, 5-172, 6-205

Bowling: Arjun Tendulkar 2-0-9-1, Jason Behrendorff 4-0-37-1, Riley Meredith 4-0-49-1, Cameron Green 2-0-39-0, Piyush Chawla 4-0-34-2, Kumar Kartikeya 4-0-39-1. MORE

