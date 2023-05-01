Lucknow, May 1 (PTI) Scoreboard of IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore :

Virat Kohli st Pooran b Ravi Bishnoi 31

Faf du Plessis c Pandya b Mishra 44

Anuj Rawat c Mayers b Gowtham 9

Glenn Maxwell lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 4

Suyash Prabhudessai c Gowtham b Mishra 6

Dinesh Karthik run out (Yash Thakur) 16

Mahipal Lomror lbw b Naveen-ul-Haq 3

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva not out 8

Karn Sharma c Gowtham b Naveen-ul-Haq 2

Mohammed Siraj c Pooran b Naveen-ul-Haq 0

Josh Hazlewood not out 1

Extras: (W-2)

2

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 126

Fall of wickets: 1-62, 2-75, 3-80, 4-90, 5-109, 6-114, 7-117, 8-121, 9-121

Bowling: Krunal Pandya 4-0-21-0, Marcus Stoinis 1-0

-11-0, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-30-3, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-21-2, Amit Mishra 3-0

-21-2, Yash Thakur 2-0-12-0, Krishnappa Gowtham 2-0-10-1. MORE

