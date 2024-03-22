Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI) The scoreboard of Royal Challengers Bengaluru innings against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here on Friday.

Also Read | KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 3 in Kolkata.

RCB:

Virat Kohli c Rachin Ravindra b Mustafizur 21

Also Read | IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17.

Faf du Plessis c Rachin Ravindra b Mustafizur 35

Rajat Patidar c Dhoni b Mustafizur 0

Glenn Maxwell c Dhoni b D Chahar 0

Cameron Greenb Mustafizur 18

Anuj Rawat run out (Dhoni) 48

Dinesh Karthik not out 38

Extras (b 1, lb 2, w 10) 13

Total (6 wickets, 20 Overs) 173

Fall of Wickets: 41-1, 41-2, 42-3, 77-4 (Virat Kohli, 11.2), 78-5, 173-6

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar 4-0-37-1, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-47-0, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-36-0, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-29-4, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-21-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)