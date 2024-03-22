The Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to take on the SunRisers Hyderabad in match three of the Indian Premier League 2024. KKR marks the return of former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir. However, Gambhir will not be a captain; he has joined the team management team as a mentor. The former Indian opener helped KKR win two IPL titles under his captaincy and would look to repeat the same as a mentor this year. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have a new captain named ace pacer Pat Cummins, who was one of the best last year as the skipper of Australia. Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of KKR in Indian Premier League T20 Season 17

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be led by Shreyas Iyer, who missed the tournament's previous edition due to a back injury. The side consists of powerful names such as Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell and Mitchell Starc, who can change the course of the match on their own. The two-time Indian Premier League champions also have plenty of young blood in the name of Rinku Singh and Suyash Sharma. These two players were the highlight of KKR in the previous edition of the tournament and will look forward to repeating the same this year.

SunRisers Hyderabad is an all-young team which will be led by the world-champion Australian captain. With the likes of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head and Mayank Agarwal, the team's batting has a lot of firepower. On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's experience will be key to the team's bowling lineup. However, there is not much experience in the bowling attack but stars such as Umran Malik. Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, and T Natarajan all have the potential to perform well for the side. SunRisers Hyderabad Anthem for Indian Premier League 2024 Released (Watch Video)

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders have the upper hand over SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. KKR and SRH have played 25 matches against each other in which Kolkata have been on the winning end on 16 occasions, whereas SRH have won the rest nine games.

KKR vs SRH Match Number 3 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Shreyas Iyer Pat Cummins Rinku Singh Heinrich Klaasen Mitchell Starc Bhuvneshwar Kumar

KKR vs SRH Match Number 3 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The major key battle in the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match will be between captains Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins, whereas the fans would also like to see who takes up more wickets between KKR bowler Mitchell Starc and SRH lead pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

KKR vs SRH Match Number 3 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The KKR vs. SRH IPL 2024 Match Number 3 will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

KKR vs SRH Match Number 3 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the KKR vs SRH match 3 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match 3 in India.

KKR vs SRH Match Number 3 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, S Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

SunRisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (C), Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

