Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday.

Gujarat Giants

Sophia Dunkley b Devine 16

Laura Wolvaardt c Preeti Bose b Shreyanka Patil 68

Sabbhineni Meghana st Richa Ghosh b Preeti Bose 31

Ashleigh Gardner lbw b Shreyanka Patil 41

Dayalan Hemalatha not out 16

Harleen Deol not out 12

Extras: (W-3, NB-1) 4

Total: 188/4 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 27-1, 90-2, 142-3, 161-4

Bowling: Sophie Devine 3-0-23-1, Megan Schutt 4-0-53-0, Ellyse Perry 3-0-25-0, Asha Shobana 4-0-35-0, Preeti Bose 3-0-23-1, Heather Knight 1-0-12-0, Shreyanka Patil 2-0-17-2.

