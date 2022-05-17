Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) The scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians here on Tuesday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Abhishek Sharma c Markande b Daniel Sams 9
Priyam Garg c and b Ramandeep Singh 42
Rahul Tripathi c Tilak Varma b Ramandeep Singh 76
Nicholas Pooran c Markande b Riley Meredith 38
Aiden Markramc Tim David b Ramandeep Singh 2
Kane Williamson not out 8
Washington Sundar b Bumrah 9
Extras: (LB-4, W-5,) 9
Total: (six wickets in 20 Overs) 193
Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-96, 3-172, 4-174, 5-175, 6-193.
Bowling: Daniel Sams 4-0-39-1, Riley Meredith 4-0-44-1, Sanjay Yadav 2-0-23-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-32-1, Mayank Markande 3-0-31-0, Ramandeep Singh 3-0-20-3. MORE PTI
