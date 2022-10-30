Brisbane, Oct 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe here on Saturday.
Bangladesh Innings:
Najmul Hossain Shanto
c Craig Ervine b Raza 71
Soumya Sarkar
c Chakabva b Muzarabani
0
Litton Das
c Chatara b Muzarabani
14
Shakib Al Hasan c Muzarabani b Sean Williams
23
Afif Hossain
lbw b Ngarava
29
Mosaddek Hossain
c Chatara b Ngarava
7
Nurul Hasan
run out (Sean Williams/Chakabva) 1
Yasir Ali
not out
1
Extras: (W-4)
4
Total: (7 wkts, 20 Overs)
150
Fall of Wickets: 10-1, 32-2, 86-3, 122-4, 147-5, 149-6, 150-7.
Bowler: Richard Ngarava 4-0-24-2, Blessing Muzarabani 2-0-13-2, Tendai Chatara 3-0-18-0, Sikandar Raza 4-0-35-1, Brad Evans 3-0-32-0, Wessly Madhevere 2-0-18-0, Sean Williams 2-0-10-1. (MORE) PTI
