Brisbane, Oct 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe here on Saturday.

Bangladesh Innings:

Najmul Hossain Shanto

c Craig Ervine b Raza 71

Soumya Sarkar

c Chakabva b Muzarabani

0

Litton Das

c Chatara b Muzarabani

14

Shakib Al Hasan c Muzarabani b Sean Williams

23

Afif Hossain

lbw b Ngarava

29

Mosaddek Hossain

c Chatara b Ngarava

7

Nurul Hasan

run out (Sean Williams/Chakabva) 1

Yasir Ali

not out

1

Extras: (W-4)

4

Total: (7 wkts, 20 Overs)

150

Fall of Wickets: 10-1, 32-2, 86-3, 122-4, 147-5, 149-6, 150-7.

Bowler: Richard Ngarava 4-0-24-2, Blessing Muzarabani 2-0-13-2, Tendai Chatara 3-0-18-0, Sikandar Raza 4-0-35-1, Brad Evans 3-0-32-0, Wessly Madhevere 2-0-18-0, Sean Williams 2-0-10-1. (MORE) PTI

