Pakistan is yet to get off the mark in the T20 World Cup and defeats in their opening two matches has made progress to the next round difficult. Their fate is now out of their hands and in addition to them winning their remaining games, the team also is at the mercy of other results going their way. The shock loss against Zimbabwe in the previous game has to be one of the lowest points in their World Cup history and it came as a surprise to their fans considering they had almost defeated India. Next up for them is the Netherlands in Perth, a game they are expected to win but on current form, not a guarantee. The Dutch have lost twice in the Super 12 stage and will be edging to lift their performances. The Netherlands versus Pakistan will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:30 PM IST. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

Asif Ali could return to the playing eleven for Pakistan in place of Haider Ali in order to give their middle order a much-needed boost. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have come under some serious criticism about the way they approach innings at the top of the order and need some runs under their belt. Shaheen Shah Afridi does not look like his usual self and maybe not fully fit in yet.

Max O'Dowd and Vikramjit Singh at the top of the order can give the Dutch some quick-fire runs with Bas de Leede and Colin Ackermann providing stability in the middle. Batting is a problem for this side and they will need the likes of Scott Edwards and Tom Cooper to chip in with some good scores. In the bowling department, Tim Pringle and Fred Klaassen are decent wicket-taking options.

When Is Pakistan vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on October 30, 2022 (Sunday). The PAK vs NED game has a start time of 12:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Pakistan vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The PAK vs NED match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada. Fans in Pakistan can watch the telecast on PTV Sports channels.

How To Watch Pakistan vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

