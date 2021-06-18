Bristol, Jun 18 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day 3 of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women here on Friday.

England Women 1st innings: 396-9 decl

India Women 1st Innings:

Smriti Mandhana c K Brunt b N Sciver 78

Shafali Verma

c A Shrubsole b Kate Cross 96

Punam Raut lbw b H Knight 2

Shikha Pandey

c and b H Knight 0

Mithali Raj c Beaumont b Ecclestone 2

Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Ecclestone 4

Deepti Sharma

not out 29

Taniya Bhatia

lbw b Ecclestone 0

Sneh Rana c A Jones b Ecclestone

2

Pooja Vastrakar b K Brunt 12

Jhulan Goswami b A Shrubsole 1

Extras: (B-4, LB-1, W-0) 5

Total: (All out in 81.2 Overs)

231

Fall of Wickets: 167-1, 179-2, 179-3, 183-4, 183-5, 187-6, 187-7, 197-8, 230-9, 231-10

Bowler: K Brunt 11-2-42-1, Shrubsole 10.2-2-18-1, N Sciver 10-3-22-1, Kate Cross 12-4-40-1, Ecclestone 26-5-88-4, H Knight 11-8-7-2, Sophia Dunkley 1-0-9-0.

India Women 2nd Innings: 83/1 (f/o)

Smriti Mandhana c N Sciver b K Brunt 8

Shafali Verma

batting 55

Deepti Sharma batting 18

Extras: (W-1)

1

Total: (For 1 wicket in 24.3 overs) 83

Fall of Wickets: 29-1

Bowler: Katherine Brunt 8-3-21-1, Anya Shrubsole 6-1-25-0, Sophie Ecclestone 6-2-12-0, Kate Cross 4.3-0-24-0.

