Bristol, Jun 18 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day 3 of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women here on Friday.
England Women 1st innings: 396-9 decl
India Women 1st Innings:
Smriti Mandhana c K Brunt b N Sciver 78
Shafali Verma
c A Shrubsole b Kate Cross 96
Punam Raut lbw b H Knight 2
Shikha Pandey
c and b H Knight 0
Mithali Raj c Beaumont b Ecclestone 2
Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Ecclestone 4
Deepti Sharma
not out 29
Taniya Bhatia
lbw b Ecclestone 0
Sneh Rana c A Jones b Ecclestone
2
Pooja Vastrakar b K Brunt 12
Jhulan Goswami b A Shrubsole 1
Extras: (B-4, LB-1, W-0) 5
Total: (All out in 81.2 Overs)
231
Fall of Wickets: 167-1, 179-2, 179-3, 183-4, 183-5, 187-6, 187-7, 197-8, 230-9, 231-10
Bowler: K Brunt 11-2-42-1, Shrubsole 10.2-2-18-1, N Sciver 10-3-22-1, Kate Cross 12-4-40-1, Ecclestone 26-5-88-4, H Knight 11-8-7-2, Sophia Dunkley 1-0-9-0.
India Women 2nd Innings: 83/1 (f/o)
Smriti Mandhana c N Sciver b K Brunt 8
Shafali Verma
batting 55
Deepti Sharma batting 18
Extras: (W-1)
1
Total: (For 1 wicket in 24.3 overs) 83
Fall of Wickets: 29-1
Bowler: Katherine Brunt 8-3-21-1, Anya Shrubsole 6-1-25-0, Sophie Ecclestone 6-2-12-0, Kate Cross 4.3-0-24-0.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)