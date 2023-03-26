Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.
Delhi Capitals Women Innings:
Meg Lanning
run out (Amanjot Kaur/Yastika Bhatia)
35
Shafali Verma
c Melie Kerr b Wong
11
Alice Capsey
c Amanjot Kaur b Wong
0
Jemimah Rodrigues c Hayley Matthews b Wong
9
Marizanne Kapp
c Yastika Bhatia b Melie Kerr
18
Jess Jonassen
c and b Hayley Matthews
2
Arundhati Reddy
c Saika Ishaque b Melie Kerr
0
Shikha Pandey
not out
27
Yastika Bhatia b Hayley Matthews
1
Taniya Bhatia
b Hayley Matthews
0
Radha Yadav
not out
27
Extras: (LB-1)
1
Total: (For 9 wkts, 20 Overs)
131
Fall of Wickets: 12-1, 12-2, 35-3, 73-4, 74-5, 75-6, 75-7, 79-8, 79-9.
Bowler: Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-37-0, Issy Wong 4-0-42-3, Saika Ishaque 4-0-28-0, Melie Kerr 4-0-18-2, Hayley Matthews 4-2-5-3. (MORE) PTI
