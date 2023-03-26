Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals Women Innings:

Meg Lanning

run out (Amanjot Kaur/Yastika Bhatia)

35

Shafali Verma

c Melie Kerr b Wong

11

Alice Capsey

c Amanjot Kaur b Wong

0

Jemimah Rodrigues c Hayley Matthews b Wong

9

Marizanne Kapp

c Yastika Bhatia b Melie Kerr

18

Jess Jonassen

c and b Hayley Matthews

2

Arundhati Reddy

c Saika Ishaque b Melie Kerr

0

Shikha Pandey

not out

27

Yastika Bhatia b Hayley Matthews

1

Taniya Bhatia

b Hayley Matthews

0

Radha Yadav

not out

27

Extras: (LB-1)

1

Total: (For 9 wkts, 20 Overs)

131

Fall of Wickets: 12-1, 12-2, 35-3, 73-4, 74-5, 75-6, 75-7, 79-8, 79-9.

Bowler: Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-37-0, Issy Wong 4-0-42-3, Saika Ishaque 4-0-28-0, Melie Kerr 4-0-18-2, Hayley Matthews 4-2-5-3. (MORE) PTI

