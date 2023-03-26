Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) was the second new team, besides Gujarat Titans (GT), that were drafted into the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League that saw GT lifting the title in their inaugural season. For LSG, the last season went well after finishing in the fourth position at the points table with nine wins, five losses, out of their allotted 14 group league matches. IPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 16.

Despite enduring a good season, the franchise could not go on to win the coveted trophy as they were too much dependent on their top-order batters to score the runs. On the other hand, the middle-order batters did not have the spark to drive the unit into scoring huge and providing an edge. Ahead of the IPL 2023, the management acquired players who can leave a major impact and steer them to lift the title.

With the acquisition of West Indies’ power hitting batter, Nicholas Pooran at Rs 16 crores, they have bolstered their batting department. LSG further enhanced their bowling scenario with the purchase of veteran India cricketers, Amit Mishra and Jaydev Unadkat. On Which TV Channel IPL 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Strength

KL Rahul has already once led the unit to the semis of the IPL 2022, and, this year also, he will look to do the same. With a captain in the form of KL Rahul, Lucknow can surely expect to taste success. Their batting department looks strong with the likes of KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock. However, a few more all-rounders, middle-order batters, and, a pacer could have further enhanced the unit overall.

Weakness

The only weakness they find is they will be missing the services of injured England pacer Mark Wood, whose genuine pace and bounce can rattle a batsman on any day. Lucknow Super Giants New Jersey for IPL 2023 Unveiled (See Pics and Video)

LSG IPL 2023 Schedule

Lucknow’s opening match is against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 1, 2023. You can check LSG's IPL 2023 full schedule below.

LSG IPL 2023 Squad

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Yudhvir Charak, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2023 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).