Mumbai, May 13: Scotland's wicketkeeper/batter Matthew Cross and spinner Mark Watt have received fines after their recent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 game against the Netherlands, on Saturday, as per the ICC website. Matthew Cross and Mark Watt have been fined 10 percent of their match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct in separate instances during their recent League 2 outing against the Netherlands.

They have been found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary records of both Cross and Watt. The players do not have any previous offences in the preceding 24-month period. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Riwan Akram and Roland Black, and reserve umpire Nitin Bathi.

Watt was charged for voicing his disagreement for an appeal against Netherlands captain Scott Edwards turned down in the first innings. The Scotland spinner responded by throwing his cap hard on the ground. The incident pertaining to Cross during the 46th over of the Scotland innings, when the batter, adjudged LBW off spinner Roelof van der Merwe, showed his bat in dissent and delayed his departure from the crease.

Both players admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Phil Thompson of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for formal hearings. Scotland was eventually bested by the Netherlands by 19 runs at the VRA Cricket Amsterdam in Amsterdam.

