Portrush (Northern Ireland), Jul 21 (AP) Scottie Scheffler has taken golf to a level not seen since Tiger Woods.

The latest evidence was his four-shot win at the British Open at Royal Portrush on Sunday to earn a fourth major title.

Also Read | West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2025: How To Watch WI vs AUS Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

Here's what Scheffler's rivals are saying about him:

___

Also Read | Fact Check: Old Pics of Ajay Devgn Having A Chat With Shahid Afridi Shared As Recent Ones After IND vs PAK WCL 2025 Gets Canceled.

“He's doing some Tiger-like stuff” — Xander Schauffele

___

“If Scottie's feet stayed stable and his swing looked like Adam Scott's, we'd be talking about him in the same words as Tiger Woods. I just think because it doesn't look so perfect, we don't talk about him like that. I think he's just incredible to watch” — Shane Lowry

___

“In a historical context, you could argue that there's only maybe two or three players in the history of the game that have been on a run, the one that Scottie's been on here for the last 24 to 36 months. Incredibly impressive” — Rory McIlroy

___

“He doesn't care to be a superstar. He's not transcending the game like Tiger did. He's not bringing it to a non-golf audience necessarily. He doesn't want to go do the stuff that a lot of us go do, corporately, anything like that. He just wants to get away from the game and separate the two because I know that ... he felt it was too much, that he was taking it with him. I think it's more so the difference in personality from any other superstar that you've seen in the modern era and maybe in any sport. I don't think anybody is like him” — Jordan Spieth

___

“There's no stat that he's bad in. It's like, how do you beat this guy?” — Harris English

___

“If he keeps going the way he is, we're all going to look back and talk about him in the same breath as some of the all-time greats, and he's played in our generation” — Tommy Fleetwood

___

“For him, I think it's more important to take care of his family, which he's done a great job and tremendous job of balancing the two, being the best golfer in the world and being a family man” — Bryson DeChambeau (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)