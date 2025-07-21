Portrush (Northern Ireland), Jul 21 (AP) Scottie Scheffler had all the time in the world to celebrate his latest major title. This British Open was never in doubt as golf's No. 1 player delivered another dominant performance to win his second major this year and grab the third leg of the career Grand Slam.

Scheffler began with a shot into 10 inches for birdie. One hour into the final round on Sunday, his lead already was seven shots and no one got closer than four the rest of the way at Royal Portrush.

He closed with a 3-under 68 for a four-shot victory, sending him to the U.S. Open next year with a chance to make it a clean sweep of golf's biggest titles.

Scheffler won the Masters by three shots in 2022 and by four shots last year. He won the PGA Championship by five shots in May.

Scheffler finished at 17-under 267 for his fourth victory of the year. He's the first player in the last century to win his first four majors by at least three shots. He has won 20 times worldwide since February 2022, and this was the 11th straight time he turned a 54-hole lead into a victory.

Harris English was second after a 66. Chris Gotterup had a 67 to finish third at 12 under. (AP)

