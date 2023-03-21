Pune, Mar 21 (PTI) Olympian CA Bhavani Devi will be one of the major attractions when over 700 fencers from across the country participate in the 33rd Senior National Fencing Championship in Pune from March 25 to 28.

Hosted by Fencing Association of India along with Maharashtra Fencing Association and DY Patil International University, the championship will be held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mhalunge-Balewadi.

The championship will be played in three disciplines -- Foil, Epee and Sabre -- across categories -- individual and team -- where the fencers will vie for top honours.

Bhavani Devi will participate in the women's individual sabre event.

"We are providing state-of-the art facilities for the fencers. There have been 14 piste, which have been created for the Championship. Nutritious food after consultation from specialized dieticians focusing on the calorie intake will be provided to each of the fencers, who will take part in the championship," said FAI president Satej Patil.

