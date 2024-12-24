Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 24 (ANI): Unseeded M Raghu upset top seed and Guwahati Masters winner Sathish Kumar K to set up a men's singles summit clash against former champion Mithun Manjunath in the Yonex-Sunrise 86th Senior Nationals Badminton tournament on Monday, informed a press release.

Raghu defeated Sathish 21-17, 21-17 in the semifinal while Manjunath ended the run of Roshan Chouhan 21-15, 21-13.

The women's final will witness 13th seed Devika Sihag face off against 12th seed Shriyanshi Valishetty. Devika defeated Adarshini Shri NB 21-13, 21-10 while Shriyanshi got the better of Tasnim Mir 25-23, 21-13.

In women's doubles, defending champions Shruti Mishra and Priya Devi Konjengbam will face second seeds Arathi Sara Sunil and Varshini VS in the final.

Shruti will be in line for a double crown after she also reached the mixed doubles final alongside Ayush Agarwal. The unseeded pair defeated the experienced Shivam Sharma and Poorvisha S Ram 21-16, 21-19.

They will face 8th seeds Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani in the final. The men's doubles final will see top seeds Naveen P and Lokesh V take on youngsters Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat. (ANI)

