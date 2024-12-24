Mumbai, December 24: AM Ghazanfar's five-wicket haul and Sediqullah Atal's half-century powered Afghanistan to clinch an eight-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the third match of the series at the Harare Sports Club here on Saturday. Let's take a look. Allah Ghazanfar Completes His Second Five-Wicket Haul in ODIs, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI 2024.

1. Sediqullah Atal

Afghanistan left-hand batter Sediqullah Atal played a brilliant inning of 52 runs from 50 balls which included four boundaries and two maximums.

2. Sean Williams

Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams scored 60 runs off 61 balls which was laced with six fours and three sixes in his innings.

3. Allah Ghazanfar

Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar snapped five wickets in his spell of 10 overs where he conceded 33 runs at an economy of 3.3.

4. Trevor Gwandu

Zimbabwe bowler Trevor Gwandu picked one wicket in his spell of seven overs where he conced 27 runs at an economy of 3.9 and bowled two maiden overs.

5. Rashid Khan

Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan picked three sixes in his spell of eight overs where he conceded 38 runs at an economy of 4.8.